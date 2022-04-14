Central Station, planned downtown Phoenix transit hub, breaks ground

A new Central Station is breaking ground in downtown Phoenix, and it's set to provide a transportation hub with apartments, restaurants, offices and retail space along Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The city of Phoenix will own the land, and the developers will lease the space in a $300 million public-private partnership.

Based on artist renderings of the planned development, Central Station will have two tall towers: one 33-story apartment building, and another 22-floor building for student housing. Both with retail, restaurant and office space.

It's a total of 1 million square feet, ready to be reimagined.

"The Central Station where 2 million people [will] be passing through every year, and with that there’s a lot of need," said Monzer Hourani, president and CEO of Medistar Corporation.

The towers will tie into the bus stops and light rail stations below, with more than 400 parking spaces in an underground garage.

It’s expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Artist renderings of the planned Central Station in downtown Phoenix

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: