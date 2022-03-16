Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What you should know about its impact on Arizona's hot housing market

For the first time in the three years, and the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Federal Reserve announced that they will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percent.

Here's what you should know about its impact on Arizona.

Why are they raising interest rates?

Up until now, the interest rate has been near zero as a result of a recession that was, at least in part, induced by COVID-19.

The Federal Reserve's decision on March 16 marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession.

Most economists say that sharply higher rates are long overdue to combat the escalation of inflation across the economy.

How did inflation get so bad?

By its own admission, the central bank underestimated the breadth and persistence of high inflation after the pandemic struck.

Since its last meeting in January, the challenges and uncertainties for the Fed have escalated. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has magnified the cost of oil, gas, wheat and other commodities. Meanwhile, China has closed ports and factories again to try to contain a new outbreak of COVID, which will worsen supply chain disruptions and likely further fuel price pressures.

How will raising the interest rate actually deal with inflation?

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, which is one of the component members of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Reserve sees an annual inflation rate of 2% as the right amount of inflation, and they seek to control inflation with interest rates: raising them to slow the economy and bring inflation down, and lowering them to stimulate the economy when inflation is too low.

Why not 0% inflation?

Officials with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland say most central banks, including the Federal Reserve, do not aim to have zero inflation, as a modest amount of inflation will help buffer the economy from falling into deflation, or a decrease in price that could cost just as many economic problems, if not more.

How many times will they raise interest rates this year?

As recently as December 2021, Fed officials had expected to raise rates just three times this year.

Now, the Fed is projecting seven hikes that would raise its short-term rate to between 1.75% and 2% at the end of 2022. It could increase rates by a half-point at future meetings.

Officials also forecast four more rate hikes in 2023, which would boost its benchmark rate to 2.8%. That would be the highest level since March 2008.

What will this mean for the average person?

The decision by the Federal Reserve will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

In addition, the Feds announce they will begin to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which has more than doubled in size during the pandemic, "at a coming meeting." That step will also have the effect of tightening credit for many consumers and businesses.

What about the housing market?

Experts say some people are already having to settle for smaller houses in cheaper areas, because housing prices have gone up so much in some parts of the country, including Phoenix.

With higher interest rates, it could make things that much harder for buyers to get a decent home.

"We're in unprecedented uncharted waters for the first time in a long time," said loan originator Ian Sullivan. "The Fed has to raise intersted rates to combat inflation, and unfortunately, now it's going to kick out a lot of first-time homebuyers: people that make a good living, have decent credit, and they can't get under contract because the homes are appreciating faster than they can save, and the interest rates are eating into their debt-to-income ratio."

Potential buyer Vince Moody says he has been dealing with just that.

"I initially went got my pre-qualification, thought it was good," said Moody. "Then, I have to go back and look for more money to borrow."

How did Phoenix's housing market get so hot?

According to realtor.com, the median home prices in Phoenix is $450,000, and in Scottsdale, that number stands at nearly $850,000.

Sullivan said for years, Phoenix has been an undervalued market, and it was only a matter of time before prices went up. He said raising the interest rate could help lower demand for houses, but not substantially, especially considering the amount of new jobs available in the Phoenix area.

What should people do?

Sullivan still advises people to buy sooner rather than later.

"Time in the market is beneficial to the investor, and that's what this is. It is an investment," said Sullivan.

Sullivan also said a lot of people who are currently in starter homes might need to stay there for a bit longer, until they can save more money.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

