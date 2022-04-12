Man arrested, accused of committing more than 300 acts of graffiti in Phoenix
During the graffiti incidents, the moniker "MEYOE" was tagged, resulting in approximately $38,000 worth of damage, Phoenix Police said. (Phoenix Polie Department)
PHOENIX - A man accused of committing over 300 acts of graffiti over the past two years in Phoenix has been arrested.
According to Phoenix Police, 20-year-old Toby Manuelito was arrested in connection to over 314 incidents of graffiti in downtown Phoenix and the Roosevelt Row area since 2020. During the incidents, the moniker "MEYOE" was tagged, resulting in approximately $38,000 worth of damage.
"Through multiple investigative efforts and surveillance, investigators developed sufficient evidence for the arrest of Toby Manuelito," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said. "Investigators obtained evidence of these crimes which included hundreds of pens/markers and spray paint cans."
Victims in the case reported residential properties, commercial businesses, city and state property and artistic murals were vandalized.
Manuelito was booked into jail and is accused of criminal damage.
Toby Manuelito
Arizona Headlines
- Trial set for man accused of dumping body parts in Arizona
- Shooting suspect hits police cruiser before being stopped in Chandler, authorities say
- Lori Vallow fit to stand trial in kids’ murder: here's what you need to know about the complex case
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement