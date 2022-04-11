Shooting suspect hits police cruiser before being stopped in Chandler, authorities say

Officers with the Gila River Police Department were in pursuit of a reported shooting suspect on Monday afternoon, and it came to an end with the suspect in custody after hitting a Chandler Police Department cruiser, says the Chandler Police Department on April 11.

The driver was headed northbound on Gilbert Road from the reservation, and that's when officers say the suspect hit the police cruiser at Gilbert and Riggs roads and came to a stop, says Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.

"Now at Gilbert and Riggs one of our officers exited his patrol vehicle and was attempting to place what we refer to as stop sticks in the roadway during this pursuit. This is when the suspect vehicle collided with our patrol vehicle at that time the vehicle stopped and the suspect was taken into custody by chandler PD and Gila River PD," McClimans explained.

The car the suspect was in was reported stolen out of Chandler, and the reported shooting the suspect was involved in reportedly happened near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road.

The shooting victim is going to be OK.

"Both the shooting victim and suspect are non-native and the events leading up to the shooting are still unknown to us. This was not at the casino," says Ricardo Alvarado with the Gila River Police Department.

