Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler hauling cars closes US 93 north of Wickenburg, DPS says

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed US 93 in both directions Monday morning north of Wickenburg, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on April 11 along the northbound lanes of US 93 at milepost 177. One person died as a result of the crash, which involved a pickup truck and two commercial vehicles.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed a burned 18-wheeler hauling cars crashed on the side of the road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

