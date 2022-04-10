Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Elderly Tucson couple convicted of defrauding investors out of $5M

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal authorities say a Tucson couple who ran a software company have been convicted of defrauding investors out of about $5 million. 

Prosecutors say 73-year-old Michael Feinberg and his 80-year-old wife Betsy Feinberg were convicted by jurors Friday after a trial in U.S. District Court in Tucson. 

According to evidence presented at trial, the Feinbergs' company, Catharon Software, promised investors and philanthropists enormous returns. Their self-proclaimed revolutionary software called VDelta also was supposed to give people the ability to create programs without having to be a programmer. 

Prosecutors say the couple made false promises about the software's completion date, release date and capabilities for 15 years.

The Feinbergs reportedly used investor money for an array of personal expenses, including their mortgage.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. 

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 