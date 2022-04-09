Expand / Collapse search
Gilbert police officers shoot, kill armed man after hours-long standoff at apartment complex

By FOX 10 Staff
GILBERT, Ariz. - A man was shot and killed by Gilbert police officers after an hours-long standoff at The Flats at SanTan apartment complex early Saturday morning, officials said.

The situation began on Friday night when a woman called police to report that her ex-boyfriend, who she had a court-ordered Order of Protection against, was on her way to her apartment near Williams Field and Greenfield Road.

Police say the 27-year-old man had been wearing an ankle monitor for a separate incident, and he had removed it before making his way to the woman's apartment.

An officer arrived at the woman's apartment and later saw the man approach the residence with a handgun in his hand. 

The man ran away, and "a perimeter was established around the apartment complex," officials said.

Authorities found him hiding on the premises and began hours of negotiations to get him to surrender.

"The handgun was visible and next to the subject during the entire time," Gilbert PD said in a statement.

At around 2 a.m. on April 9, the man reportedly "presented a threat" to officers. Police shot him multiple times in response, and he died from his injuries. 

No names were released, and police did not say what exactly caused the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

