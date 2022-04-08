Over 33 lbs of fentanyl seized during traffic stop, Scottsdale police officials say
article
PHOENIX - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they $600,000 worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop on April 7.
According to a statement released on April 8, officers conducted a traffic stop due to an equipment violation near Scottsdale and McKellips Roads, and during the stop, officers searched the car and found 33.5 lbs of fentanyl.
Specifically, investigators say officers found 23 lbs of fentanyl pills, and 10.5 lbs of fentanyl powder.
"Individual information about the suspects is being withheld due to the active investigation," read a portion of the statement.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- Arrests made after hundreds of teens break into vacant Goodyear home and threw a party
- Suspect tried to rob victim at gunpoint outside Burton Barr Library: Silent Witness
- 2 men found dead in their truck at Phoenix restaurant's parking lot; family still searching for justice
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement