Over 33 lbs of fentanyl seized during traffic stop, Scottsdale police officials say

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they $600,000 worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop on April 7.

According to a statement released on April 8, officers conducted a traffic stop due to an equipment violation near Scottsdale and McKellips Roads, and during the stop, officers searched the car and found 33.5 lbs of fentanyl.

Specifically, investigators say officers found 23 lbs of fentanyl pills, and 10.5 lbs of fentanyl powder.

"Individual information about the suspects is being withheld due to the active investigation," read a portion of the statement.

