Suspect tried to rob victim at gunpoint outside Burton Barr Library: Silent Witness

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly tried to rob another person at gunpoint outside of a Phoenix library.

Silent Witness says the victim was sitting outside the Burton Barr Central Library at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 when a man rode up on a black spray-painted mountain bike, pulled out a gun and demanded property.

"The victim struggled with the suspect over the handgun and was able to remove it from the suspect," police said in a news release.

The victim was unharmed and the suspect took off.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man who is 25-35 years old, 6'1" and 200 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, a backpack, and an Arizona Cardinals hat.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP