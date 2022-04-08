Expand / Collapse search
State Route 87 closed in Mesa due to fatal crash involving ambulance

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:33PM
Traffic
Crash closes State Route 87

MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 87 is closed in both directions due to a crash between McDowell and Gilbert Roads.

The northbound lanes are closed at McDowell Road, while the southbound lanes are closed at Gilbert Road.

The crash involved an ambulance and tractor trailer.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the ambulance driver has died.

"Traffic can detour onto those roads. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route," stated ADOT officials.

There is no estimated time to reopen SR 87.

No names were released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

