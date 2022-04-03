Man shot, killed in west Phoenix; homicide investigation underway

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight on April 2 near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a 39-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP