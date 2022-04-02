Man pleads guilty to charges in connection with 2020 shooting at Westgate Entertainment District
PHOENIX - A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2020 shooting that left three people hurt at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.
On April 2, the Associated Press reported that Armando Hernandez pleaded guilty on April 1 to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Under a plea agreement, dozens of other counts were dismissed.
Hernandez faces 19 to 44 years in prison for the shootings of a 30-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl with a rifle at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. All of the victims survived.
Shooting happened in May 2020
According to our earlier reports, the shooting happened on May 20, 2020, when Glendale police officers responded to calls of an active shooting situation at Westgate. Investigators say Hernandez subsequently admitted to carrying out the shooting, and said he intended to injure 10 people.
Hernandez also told police he had been bullied and wanted to gain respect.
