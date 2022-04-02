Avondale driver found with gun, fentanyl pills, cash after falling asleep on I-17 in Phoenix: DPS

An 19-year-old man faces DUI and drug possession charges after Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers caught him asleep in the middle of Interstate 17 in Phoenix earlier this week.

Troopers say they had cleared a crash on I-17 near Camelback Road and were letting stopped traffic go when they noticed one car was still stopped on the freeway.

Authorities found the driver asleep at the wheel, and they detained him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded gun, more than $3,000 in cash, and half a pound of suspected fentanyl pills, officials said.

The suspect, Jason Demyers, was booked into Maricopa County Jail. The Avondale resident faces DUI, drug possession and weapons charges.

"If you haven’t already, please talk to your loved ones - especially kids and teens - about the dangers of fentanyl," DPS troopers said in a statement.

