Mohave Community College-Neal Campus on lockdown, suspect apprehended

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:40PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

KINGMAN, Ariz. - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other law enforcement agencies are at an active crime scene near Mohave County Community College's Neal Campus.

MCSO says two suspects have been apprehended and there are no reports of any students or employees injured.

A third suspect is still outstanding.

Earlier, the sheriff's office stated the suspect was armed and dangerous. "Please avoid the area and stay inside if your home is in this area. This scene is EXTREMELY ACTIVE. Please avoid the area and stay in your homes. CLARIFICATION: This is NOT an active shooter at the college. The college is currently on lockdown and we have one suspect outstanding."

The suspects' names have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.



 

