Mohave Community College-Neal Campus on lockdown, suspect apprehended

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other law enforcement agencies are at an active crime scene near Mohave County Community College's Neal Campus.

MCSO says two suspects have been apprehended and there are no reports of any students or employees injured.

A third suspect is still outstanding.

Earlier, the sheriff's office stated the suspect was armed and dangerous. "Please avoid the area and stay inside if your home is in this area. This scene is EXTREMELY ACTIVE. Please avoid the area and stay in your homes. CLARIFICATION: This is NOT an active shooter at the college. The college is currently on lockdown and we have one suspect outstanding."

The suspects' names have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.







More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.