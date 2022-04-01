Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl at west Phoenix apartment parking lot, police say

Police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in west Phoenix in broad daylight earlier this week.

Oscar Ramirez Estrella, 25, reportedly tried to pull the little girl out of her mother's car while she was parking at their apartment complex near 71st Avenue and Indian School on March 29.

Police say the mother called a neighbor for help and Estrella took off running without the girl.

Neighbors chased after him until officers arrived and took him into custody.

According to court documents, the man said "Biblical scriptures" told him to take the victim's car and said to detectives that he grabbed the little girl out of confusion.

"He then fled the area because he was anxious, stating that this [was] his first time doing this," documents read.

The mother told police that she had never seen Estrella in that area before and that he was a stranger.

He faces a robbery and kidnapping charge.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.