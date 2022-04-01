Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl at west Phoenix apartment parking lot, police say
PHOENIX - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in west Phoenix in broad daylight earlier this week.
Oscar Ramirez Estrella, 25, reportedly tried to pull the little girl out of her mother's car while she was parking at their apartment complex near 71st Avenue and Indian School on March 29.
Police say the mother called a neighbor for help and Estrella took off running without the girl.
Neighbors chased after him until officers arrived and took him into custody.
According to court documents, the man said "Biblical scriptures" told him to take the victim's car and said to detectives that he grabbed the little girl out of confusion.
"He then fled the area because he was anxious, stating that this [was] his first time doing this," documents read.
The mother told police that she had never seen Estrella in that area before and that he was a stranger.
He faces a robbery and kidnapping charge.
More Arizona headlines
- Suspect in Pinal County deputy-involved shooting is affiliated with neo-Nazi group, officials say
- Arson investigation: El Mirage Police arrest man in connection with domestic violence incident
- Vandals damage van belonging to Phoenix animal rescue; act discovered as crews get ready to head to Mexico
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement