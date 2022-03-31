Arson investigation: El Mirage Police arrest man in connection with domestic violence incident

article

Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence incident that allegedly escalated to arson.

According to a spokesperson with El Mirage Police, 30-year-old Jajuann Ernest Robert Jones has been booked into Maricopa County Jail, and is accused of committing multiple offenses, including attempted first degree murder, arson of occupied structure, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators allege Jones is connected with various incidents, the first of which happened on March 14, when El Mirage Police officers responded to an aggravated assault call at a home near Grand Avenue and Acoma Drive. Officers later learned that the suspect, since identified as Jones, pointed a gun at a woman, identified as Jones' estranged wife, in front of her kids in this particular incident, and fled.

On the night of March 28, officers were called back to the house due to harassing calls Jones allegedly made to the victim. The calls included threats on the woman's life, and threats of physical harm. Hours later, during the early morning hours of March 29, crews responded to a fire call at the house. The fire, which was extinguished by neighbors, involved the home's front door, as well as a garage door. Officers who responded to the fire smelled a strong odor of gasoline, according to a statement released by police.

No one was injured, according to investigators, and fire officials conducted an arson investigation. Jones was later found at a Scottsdale hotel on March 30, and arrested on the afternoon of March 31.

