Driver wanted after bicyclist killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist near Interstate 10 and 16th Street on Friday night.

Officers said a 63-year-old man was crossing 16th Street on his bike at around 10 p.m. on April 1 when he was hit by a sedan, police said.

"The unknown driver of that sedan continued northbound and left the area," officials said in a statement.

The bicyclist, whose name was not released, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

