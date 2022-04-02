3 suspects wanted after Phoenix convenience store burglarized

Investigators are looking for three suspects after a Phoenix convenience store was burglarized back in February.

Police say two women and a man visited the In and Out Convenience Store near 23rd Avenue and Bethany Home on the evening of Feb. 2. Two of them distracted the cashier and acted as lookouts, while the third broke into a back room to steal a large amount of cash, officials said.

The woman who allegedly stole the cash was described as a white female in her 40s or 50s wearing a white shirt. The other two were described as a white male and female in their 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The three suspects were believed to be driving a silver Honda Odyssey.

