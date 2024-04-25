'We can’t rest at night': Stabbing death of Arizona man still not solved years later

The family of a man who was stabbed to death more than four years ago is asking for help from the public to catch his killer.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlos Chavez was attacked in 2019 near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road near the Phoenix-Glendale border.

Grief. Anger. Unanswered questions.

That’s what the family of Carlos experienced after his murder nearly five years ago. They're hoping to find the break that this case desperately needs.

The family wanted to focus on how Carlos lived instead of how he died.

He was a man of faith who loved God, his family, and Arizona sports teams like the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Cardinals.

They're pleading for the missing puzzle piece to solve his death.

"I've had all sorts of emotions. Sad, angry, bitter. But, God is helping me get through it," said Nicholas Chavez, Carlos' older brother.

For the Chavez family, December 8, 2019, is a day frozen in time.

"My bro Carlos called me, they were at the Cardinals stadium tailgating. We had a good time. Talked trash to our family that were Steelers fans. We said our goodbyes and I love yous. Who knew later that night our lives would be changed forever," Nicholas said.

That night, their brother and cousin, were attacked and stabbed.

"It’s really taken a toll on our family that these people are still out there," said Carlos' brother Andy Chavez.

Carlos ran up to the gas station near his apartment in Glendale, to pick up some cigarettes and lottery tickets just before 11:30 at night.

"That night really devastated me and haunts me to this day," said Carlos' cousin, Eric Cruz.

Police say an unknown suspect jumped out of the passenger side of an older model white four-door Toyota Carolla, and stabbed him.

His family doesn’t know who would hurt him or why.

Carlos died in the hospital from his injuries.

"They don’t know what he took from us," Carlos' cousin said.

Nearly five years later, they’re desperate for closure.

"If you’re out there and you’re watching, it may not be a popular opinion, but it’s my opinion. I want you to know that I forgive you, and we deserve justice. If anyone knows anything, we can’t rest at night until we know what really happened," Eric said.

If you know anything about Carlos’ death, you can give that information completely anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There’s a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Map of where 58th Avenue and Camelback Road is: