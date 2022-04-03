1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix shooting: police

article

Police say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:15 a.m. on April 2 near 44th Street and Southern Avenue.

"When officers got to the scene, they located a vacant residence where a large party had occurred," said Sgt. Vincent Cole. "They found evidence of a shooting in the area and learned that two adult victims had arrived at separate hospitals."

One of the victims, identified as 18-year-old Bryson Footracer, died from his injuries. A second 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.