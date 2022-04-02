Police identifies man killed in north Phoenix shooting

article

Phoenix Police officials are releasing details surrounding a shooting in north Phoenix that killed a man during the overnight hours on April 2.

According to a statement, officers were called to a neighborhood south of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 21-year-old Zyion Parker, with gunshot wounds.

"Mr. Parker died from his wounds on scene," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app