Southern Arizona troopers seize nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

Troopers in southern Arizona discovered nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 10 last week, according to the state Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say a Chevrolet sedan was pulled over "for equipment violations" on I-10 near Marana on March 31. A vehicle search revealed 17.5 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside.

The 22-year-old driver, Israel Beltran-Dominguez of Tucson, was booked into Pima County Jail and faces drug possession and transportation charges.

