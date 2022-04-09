Southern Arizona troopers seize nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop
MARANA, Ariz. - Troopers in southern Arizona discovered nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 10 last week, according to the state Dept. of Public Safety.
Officials say a Chevrolet sedan was pulled over "for equipment violations" on I-10 near Marana on March 31. A vehicle search revealed 17.5 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside.
The 22-year-old driver, Israel Beltran-Dominguez of Tucson, was booked into Pima County Jail and faces drug possession and transportation charges.
