Southern Arizona troopers seize nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona DPS troopers seized 17.5 pounds of fentanyl during a routine traffic stop on I-10 near Marana.

MARANA, Ariz. - Troopers in southern Arizona discovered nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 10 last week, according to the state Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say a Chevrolet sedan was pulled over "for equipment violations" on I-10 near Marana on March 31. A vehicle search revealed 17.5 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside.

The 22-year-old driver, Israel Beltran-Dominguez of Tucson, was booked into Pima County Jail and faces drug possession and transportation charges.

