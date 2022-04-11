Trial set for man accused of dumping body parts in Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
10
High Wind Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument

Trial set for man accused of dumping body parts in Arizona

By Associated Press Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Walter Harold Mitchell III, who is accused of dumping body parts around central Arizona, was scheduled to change his not guilty plea in the case Monday. Instead, he opted to represent himself and go to trial.

Mitchell is charged with 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body. Authorities linked him to the remains found on the outskirts of Prescott in late December 2020 through tags and medical gauze that accompanied them.

Mitchell was living in Chino Valley, a two-hour drive north of Prescott, when he was arrested. He had moved there earlier in 2020 from Washington state, where he owned a business that managed cadavers for research. The remains that included arms, legs and heads have been linked to nine people, according to Deputy Yavapai County Attorney Casi Harris.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Krista Carman set Mitchell’s five-day trial for late August into September after letting him know he’s responsible for all aspects of his defense, though she would appoint advisory counsel.

Mitchell, 60, said he understood and considered himself a subject matter expert in his case.

"I’ve wanted a trial from the very beginning," he said. "I’ve been very patient, and I believe I can win at my trial."

Mitchell faces a maximum of more than 22 years in prison if convicted of all the charges. He is being held at the Yavapai County jail.

The prosecution withdrew a plea agreement that would have made Mitchell eligible for probation.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: