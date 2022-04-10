Close call: Luggage rack debris pierces Mesa officer's windshield on US 60

A Mesa police officer only suffered minor injuries after a part of a luggage rack flew into his windshield while driving along US 60 on Saturday morning.

Officials say the road debris hit the officer's unmarked SUV near US 60 and 32nd Street, but it is unclear whether it had already been on the road or if it had just fallen out of another vehicle's load.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital as a precaution, but the police department says he is doing fine.

