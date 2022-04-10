Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Close call: Luggage rack debris pierces Mesa officer's windshield on US 60

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa Police officer's windshield impaled by part of a luggage rack

The road debris hit the officer's patrol car near US-60 and 32nd street on April 9.

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa police officer only suffered minor injuries after a part of a luggage rack flew into his windshield while driving along US 60 on Saturday morning.

Officials say the road debris hit the officer's unmarked SUV near US 60 and 32nd Street, but it is unclear whether it had already been on the road or if it had just fallen out of another vehicle's load.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital as a precaution, but the police department says he is doing fine.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 