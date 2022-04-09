Tolleson crash along I-10 near 91st Avenue kills pedestrian, DPS says
article
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed in a Tolleson crash along I-10 on the night of Saturday, April 9, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened near 91st Avenue on eastbound I-10 and the Arizona Department of Transportation said traffic will be diverted to Loop-101 during the investigation.
No further information is available about the nature of the crash or the victim's identity.
