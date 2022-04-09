Expand / Collapse search
Tolleson crash along I-10 near 91st Avenue kills pedestrian, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed in a Tolleson crash along I-10 on the night of Saturday, April 9, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened near 91st Avenue on eastbound I-10 and the Arizona Department of Transportation said traffic will be diverted to Loop-101 during the investigation.

No further information is available about the nature of the crash or the victim's identity.

