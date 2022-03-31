Phoenix area commuters looking at vanpool as a way to save money amid high gas prices

As gas prices remain high in the Phoenix area, those who commute to work are definitely feeling the strain.

Some, however, are working to keep cost low by using vanpool services, with officials from Valley Metro saying they have had several more people who have expressed interest in its vanpool in recent weeks.

Vanpool is a transit option that allows groups to commute to work together, and companies in the Phoenix area are giving commuters a way to save.

"They're very fuel efficient. You get to use the HOV lane legally, and your commute time is very structured," said Frank Kehlenbach, who coordinates the vanpool for county employees going from a designated pool area in Chandler to the Phoenix offices.

It is a daily commute that only sets its riders back $50 a month. The cost for vanpool rose recently, for the same reason why commuters are paying more for their individual commutes.

"I drive a Tahoe privately, and you don't wanna know what it costs to fill that up," said Kehlenbach. "Even a fuel efficient car, I don't know of many people that can drive a gas powered vehicle 27 to 30 miles one-way, and get away with only spending $50 per month for fuel."

Amy Jones has been catching rides with vanpool for the last 18 years.

"The pick-up point where I'm at is a mile from where I live, and it just makes it super easy to get to work," said Jones. "It's faster, and the savings in gas money, aren't too bad either. I would say I've saved, over 18 years, thousands of dollars in gas money, and more importantly, my wellbeing."

Valley Metro Vanpool

https://www.valleymetro.org/commute-solutions/vanpool

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app