Deputy, suspect injured following shooting in Pinal County, officials say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say a deputy and a suspect were taken to the hospital, following a shooting on the night of March 30.
In a brief statement, officials say a PCSO deputy responded to a trespassing call in the Dudleyville area at around 7:00 p.m.
"When the Deputy arrived on scene, he was shot by the suspect. The deputy returned fire, striking the suspect," a portion of the statement read.
While officials say both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital, they also say there are no updates on the conditions for either parties.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- Betty Taylor: Missing 12-year-old Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina, suspect arrested
- Report: U.S. Army, Arizona ignored abuse signs from civilian commander
- Tanger Outlets shooting: Alleged teen shooter released from hospital, will be charged as an adult
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement