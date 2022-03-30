Deputy, suspect injured following shooting in Pinal County, officials say

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say a deputy and a suspect were taken to the hospital, following a shooting on the night of March 30.

In a brief statement, officials say a PCSO deputy responded to a trespassing call in the Dudleyville area at around 7:00 p.m.

"When the Deputy arrived on scene, he was shot by the suspect. The deputy returned fire, striking the suspect," a portion of the statement read.

While officials say both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital, they also say there are no updates on the conditions for either parties.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

