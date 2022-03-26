Betty Taylor: Missing 12-year-old Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina, suspect arrested

Authorities say a 12-year-old Arizona girl who has been missing for over a week after going for a walk has been found safe in South Carolina.

Betty Taylor was last seen on March 20 at around 11 a.m. at Thunderbird Mobile Home Park, just south of Safford.

Her father told deputies that Betty told him she was going for a walk, but never returned.

Family members began to search for her at 6 p.m. that evening and eventually contacted authorities two hours later, the Graham County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they learned Betty may be with Timothy Schultheis, a 23-year-old South Carolina resident. On March 29, authorities located Schultheis in Hilton Head Island.

Betty Taylor, a 12-year-old Arizona girl who went missing after going for a walk, was found with Timothy Schultheis in South Carolina, authorities said.

"The Graham County Attorney's Office, based on the facts known at the time, issued an arrest warrant for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference which was entered in the NCIC system on the evening of March 29, 2022," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, the FBI and local law enforcement arrested Schultheis. He was found with Betty Taylor.

"Betty Taylor's parents were notified, and arrangements are being made to unite Betty Taylor with her family," the sheriff's office added.

Schultheis was booked into a South Carolina jail and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

