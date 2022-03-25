'Razzmatazz Robber': Man accused of robbing banks in Chandler, Gilbert and Mesa

article

A man nicknamed the "Razzmatazz Robber" was arrested by the FBI after he reportedly robbed four banks in the Phoenix metropolitan area, federal officials said Friday.

Andres Murrieta, 41, was taken into custody after a robbery at SunWest Credit Union near Gilbert and Southern in Mesa on March 23.

Murrieta allegedly robbed three other banks in the east Valley since November 2021:

The suspected robber would give the teller a note demanding money and bring out a paper bag for the cash.

"He would also drive a vehicle that resembled the color of the Crayola crayon known as razzmatazz," FBI officials said in a statement.

No one was hurt during any of the robberies.

