Woman seriously wounded in north Phoenix; man taken to hospital following barricade situation

Phoenix Police officials say a man is detained following an apparent shooting incident on the night of March 24.

The incident happened in the area of 38th Street and Shea, according to officials. Officers were called to the scene following a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult woman with injuries that were deemed to be extremely critical.

"An adult male on scene barricaded himself inside of a residence for several hours. A K-9 was deployed and the adult male was detained," read a portion of the statement.

The man, according to police, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

