14-year-old caught in Arizona smuggling 6 undocumented migrants in truck: CCSO

article

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers were taken into custody after a deputy found six undocumented immigrants in the bed of a pickup truck on Wednesday night.

Officials say the deputy had pulled over a Ford truck on Highway 80 and Kings Highway west of Douglas on March 23. They did not disclose the original reason for the traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, authorities reportedly found out that the truck's license plate was fake, and that the driver of the vehicle was a 14-year-old boy. A 17-year-old boy was in the passenger's seat, officials said.

Six undocumented migrants were found in the bed of the truck, and the U.S. Border Patrol took them into custody.

Both teens, who were both from Mexico, were taken into custody by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







