1 dead, 1 injured in Goodyear crash
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man is dead and another man is hurt following a two-car crash early Thursday morning in Goodyear.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. on March 24 near MC-85 and Cotton Lane.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No identities were released.
MCSO says it's unknown at this time if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
MC-85 was closed in both directions from Cotton Lane to Perryville Road due to the investigation, but it has since reopened.
