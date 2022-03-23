3 people hurt in Tanger Outlets shooting: Glendale officials

Watch live:

Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least three people at an outlet mall near the Westgate Entertainment District on the afternoon of March 23.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets and police say businesses are on lockdown.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding, police say, after they've searched businesses. Investigators are doing a second search.

Police also say this wasn't an active shooter incident and that it was isolated.

To reunite with loved ones, police say to meet at State Farm Stadium red lot.

North and southbound Loop 101 ramps are closed at Glendale Avenue during the investigation.

Governor Doug Ducey said on Twitter of the incident, "We are working closely with @GlendaleAZPD to monitor the situation at Tanger Outlets, support law enforcement, and get updates on those who have suffered injuries. Our prayers are with those impacted and the brave law enforcement professionals responding to this emergency."

Other shootings have happened in the area

This is not the first shooting to have happened in the area in recent years.

In May 2020, a shooting in the area left three people hurt. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr., said he had been bullied, and wanted to gain respect. He was subsequently indicted on 39 charges, including attempted first-degree murder, disorderly conduct, endangerment, criminal damage, and other alleged weapons-related offenses.

Another shooting happened in the area in December 2020. At the time, police officials said two people got into a fight.

"That is when the vehicle struck the 21-year-old, and then, he pulled out a gun and started firing," said Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale Police.

Moments later, another man reportedly started shooting.

"A second vehicle pulled up, which had a 32-year-old male inside of that car," said Ngalula. "He fired rounds at the original shooter. the 21-year-old male. He struck that 21-year-old male. That 21-year-old male fired rounds back at the 32-year-old male, and also struck him."

This is a developing story and more information will be added once it becomes available.

