Glendale Police: 2 men hurt following shooting at Westgate

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say officers are at the scene of a shooting at Westgate on Dec. 15.

According to a statement released by police, officers were called to the area at around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting call. Based on preliminary information from officers on scene, there was an altercation at the parking lot, and at some point, people from either group fired a handgun at each other.

Police officials say two men suffered gunshot wounds, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening at this time.

"There are no outstanding persons and we do not believe there are any further threats to the public as this was an isolated incident," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.