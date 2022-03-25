Surprise man accused of zip-tying dog's mouth shut

Police say they have arrested a man after he zip-tied a dog's mouth shut, and nearly a dozen puppies were found dehydrated in his Surprise apartment.

According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex near Bell and El Mirage Roads on March 24 after a witness reported that 41-year-old Levi Lewis had zip-tied a dog's mouth shut.

"Upon further investigation, it was learned that this had occurred several times over the past 2 weeks," police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Lewis' apartment and found 10 puppies that were dehydrated and had no water.

Two adult dogs were also found inside the apartment, one of which was emaciated. That dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Lewis was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple counts of animal cruelty.

