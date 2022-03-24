Police investigating stabbing in central Phoenix that left man badly hurt
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a stabbing that left a person critically injured on March 24.
In a brief statement, officials said the stabbing happened in the area of 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street, and the victim was identified as an adult male.
"The male was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries," read a portion of the statement.
A suspect, according to officials, has been detained.
