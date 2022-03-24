Remains of man missing since 2021 believed to be found near Bullhead City, authorities say

article

Bullhead City Police Department officials say they may have found the remains of a man who was reported missing in July 2021.

In a statement released on March 24, officials said they responded to a call of human remains found in the desert area.

"Evidence at the scene indicates that the remains are of Bullhead City missing man Felipe Calderon Zamora, age 39," read a portion of the statement.

According to a missing persons flyer released by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in July 2021, Zamora was last seen in Bullhead City, leaching on a 1987 Black Honda ATV.

"At about noon on Tuesday (7/13), he had called family members and said he had run out of gas. He said he was near the ‘Narrows,’ believed to be east of the Bullhead Parkway and before the Black Mountains," read a portion of the flyer.

Bullhead City Police officials said, in their statement on March 24, that Zamora's ATV was recovered in the desert during search efforts. An official identification and cause of death will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

LIST: Arizona missing persons cases - 2022

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app