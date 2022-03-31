State fire officials telling Arizonans to expect an 'extreme' wildfire season in 2022

As the temperatures start to warm up across the southwest, it also signals the start of wildfire season, and on March 31, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and other state officials gave an update on the upcoming threat, and what people in the state can expect.

The update was given as officials gathered at the Arizona State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix. During the update, state fire officials warn that people should expect an extreme wildfire season in 2022, especially coming off of the conditions in 2021. They say this is because there was above normal rainfall this past winter, which added more vegetation. With dry conditions, this creates a perfect storm of sorts.

During the update, Gov. Ducey said he is doubling down on the ‘Healthy Forest Initiative."

"We lost over 500,000 acres of land in wildfires last year, and over 900,000 acres the year before that, and the damage didn't end when the flames were extinguished," said Gov. Ducey. "This year, we are going to double down on the Healthy Forest Initiative. Our budget proposes an additional $36 million to fund Phase 2 of our program."

The Healthy Forest Initiative is a partnership between the Department of Corrections and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Under the program, inmates are employed to reduce risk of wildfire, and the additional funding will help expand inmate crews.

Wildfire victims speak out

Tari and Todd Strawdinger lost their home in 2021's Telegraph Fire. They say they are extremely worried for the upcoming wildfire season.

"We really thought the house would be there when we got back," said Todd. "We cleared around the house, we put sprinklers on the roof, we did everything we were told to do and recommended, and it didn't work."

Meanwhile, state fire officials are reminding people that many of these wildfires are preventable, adding that people should be checking their cars, and being careful in recreation grounds.

