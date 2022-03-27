Presumido Fire: Southern Arizona wind-driven fire grows to 2,000 acres

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a wind-driven fire has grown to 2,000 acres as of March 28 near Sasabe in Pima County, close to the Mexico border.

The fire, dubbed the Presumido Fire, was discovered Saturday night and by Sunday afternoon, it grew to nearly a thousand acres. The fire then spread to the Tohono O’odham Nation, the department said.

The fire is 0% contained.

"Additional resources have been requested including a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) to help slow progression onto the nation. The fire has been very active all day & remains visible to multiple communities," the department said in a social media post on March 27.

The fire was determined by officials to be human-caused.

Presumido Fire burning at 150 acres in Pima County on March 27.

