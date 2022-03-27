Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Presumido Fire: Southern Arizona wind-driven fire grows to 2,000 acres

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated March 28, 2022 9:21AM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Southern Arizona wind-driven Presumido Fire near Sasabe in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a wind-driven fire has grown to 2,000 acres as of March 28 near Sasabe in Pima County, close to the Mexico border.

The fire, dubbed the Presumido Fire, was discovered Saturday night and by Sunday afternoon, it grew to nearly a thousand acres. The fire then spread to the Tohono O’odham Nation, the department said.

The fire is 0% contained.

"Additional resources have been requested including a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) to help slow progression onto the nation. The fire has been very active all day & remains visible to multiple communities," the department said in a social media post on March 27.

The fire was determined by officials to be human-caused.

Image 1 of 2

Presumido Fire burning at 150 acres in Pima County on March 27. Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: