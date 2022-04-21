I-10 pursuit near Eloy ends in deadly crash with tractor-trailer; 3 killed, several injured

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Breaking News

I-10 pursuit near Eloy ends in deadly crash with tractor-trailer; 3 killed, several injured

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

3 dead after I-10 pursuit near Eloy leads to head-on crash

ELOY, Ariz. - Three people died and several others are injured after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 near Eloy, according to Arizona authorities.

Troopers say they had attempted to pull over the SUV for an unspecified traffic violation early Thursday morning, but it fled and led authorities on a chase down the highway.

During the chase, the vehicle reportedly crossed the median into oncoming traffic and slammed into a tractor-trailer head-on.

Authorities confirmed that eight people were in the car. Eloy fire crews said two people died at the scene, while another died in the hospital.

Multiple patients were taken by ground and by air to hospitals in Tucson and Phoenix, but officials did not specify how many others were hurt or how severe their injuries were.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said "several" people were ejected from the vehicle, and that DPS asked the U.S. Border Patrol to respond to the scene.

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at Picacho Peak while authorities investigate. 

The Homeland Security Investigations arm of Immigration Control and Enforcement said in a statement its special agents would be looking into "the attempted human smuggling activity."

The crash occurred near Picacho, which is 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Drivers are advised to avoid Interstate 10 in the Eloy area while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to avoid Interstate 10 in the Eloy area while the investigation continues. (ADOT)


 