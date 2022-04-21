I-10 pursuit near Eloy ends in deadly crash with tractor-trailer; 3 killed, several injured

Three people died and several others are injured after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 near Eloy, according to Arizona authorities.

Troopers say they had attempted to pull over the SUV for an unspecified traffic violation early Thursday morning, but it fled and led authorities on a chase down the highway.

During the chase, the vehicle reportedly crossed the median into oncoming traffic and slammed into a tractor-trailer head-on.

Authorities confirmed that eight people were in the car. Eloy fire crews said two people died at the scene, while another died in the hospital.

Multiple patients were taken by ground and by air to hospitals in Tucson and Phoenix, but officials did not specify how many others were hurt or how severe their injuries were.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said "several" people were ejected from the vehicle, and that DPS asked the U.S. Border Patrol to respond to the scene.

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at Picacho Peak while authorities investigate.

The Homeland Security Investigations arm of Immigration Control and Enforcement said in a statement its special agents would be looking into "the attempted human smuggling activity."

The crash occurred near Picacho, which is 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Drivers are advised to avoid Interstate 10 in the Eloy area while the investigation continues. (ADOT)

Advertisement



