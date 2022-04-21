Cottonwood man threatened to fly plane into police dispatch center, officials say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
11
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Cottonwood man threatened to fly plane into police dispatch center, officials say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused of threatening Cottonwood police, fire dispatch center

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Police in northern Arizona have arrested a man accused of threatening to fly a plane into their police and fire communications center.

Cottonwood Police said 60-year-old Ryan Thomas called 911 anonymously several times on April 7 complaining about local law enforcement because he was parking his RV on state land without a valid permit.

An investigation revealed that officers contacted Thomas at least eight times in two weeks and "involved reports of criminal conduct."

Thomas was arrested on April 18 and booked into jail on multiple charges, including making threats and false reporting. He is being held on a $12,500 bond.

More crime news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas