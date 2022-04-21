Cottonwood man threatened to fly plane into police dispatch center, officials say

Police in northern Arizona have arrested a man accused of threatening to fly a plane into their police and fire communications center.

Cottonwood Police said 60-year-old Ryan Thomas called 911 anonymously several times on April 7 complaining about local law enforcement because he was parking his RV on state land without a valid permit.

An investigation revealed that officers contacted Thomas at least eight times in two weeks and "involved reports of criminal conduct."

Thomas was arrested on April 18 and booked into jail on multiple charges, including making threats and false reporting. He is being held on a $12,500 bond.

