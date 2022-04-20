Arizona troopers seize 70 pounds of meth during Laveen traffic stop

article

Arizona troopers seized more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Laveen, officials said.

Troopers say they pulled over a pickup truck near 43rd Avenue and Baseline on April 7 after "multiple traffic infractions" were committed.

Authorities discovered the meth, valued at more than $459,000, hidden inside.

The driver, 32-year-old Edgar Garcia, and the passenger, 38-year-old Laura Cardenas, were booked into Maricopa County Jail on drug possession and transportation charges. Both are from Whittier, California.

