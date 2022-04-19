Parents crash into brick wall of Tempe home with kids in the back while under the influence, police say

Two parents are facing charges for allegedly putting their children in danger after crashing into a brick wall and are accused of drinking before it happened, police say.

Joshua Peper is accused of running three stop signs and crashing into the brick wall of a home near Priest Drive and Ray Road in Tempe on the morning of Sunday, April 17.

Molly Houston was in the passenger seat and their daughters, 6 and 7, were in the back when the crash reportedly happened. Police say both Peper and Houston admitted to drinking.

Peper is being charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and Houston is facing felony counts of child abuse.

