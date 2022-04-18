Expand / Collapse search
Peoria shooting sends 2 people to the hospital, police say it was isolated

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Peoria shooting sends 2 people to the hospital, police say it was isolated

PEORIA, Ariz. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Peoria on the night of Monday, April 18, the police department said.

Police say the isolated incident happened near 83rd and Olive avenues. It's not known what led up to the shooting and there are no outstanding suspects.

The two people have life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available.

