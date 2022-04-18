Expand / Collapse search

Seizure of 317 pounds of meth lands Phoenix man behind bars, authorities say

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Camilo Urquiza Sanchez

PHOENIX - An Arizona man is facing several drug-related charges after authorities found more than 300 pounds of meth in his home, says the Arizona Attorney General's Office on April 18.

Camilo Urquiza Sanchez is accused of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and possession of a dangerous drug for sale, says Ryan Anderson with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

A search warrant was conducted on Sanchez's home on March 10 and found 317 pounds of meth. The estimated value of the drugs is $317,000.

The investigation involved the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Peoria Police Department, and Mesa Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

