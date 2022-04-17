Pinal County deputy seriously hurt after fall during chase with DUI suspect

article

A Pinal County deputy was seriously injured after a chase involving a woman suspected of driving under the influence earlier this month, officials said.

The driver, who was not named, was allegedly swerving and driving at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande on April 6.

When a deputy tried to pull her over, officials say she failed to stop and began a short chase.

"The female suspect got her vehicle stuck in the dirt area off of the I-10 and I-8 junction," Pinal County officials said.

Burke reportedly ran away on foot, and when the deputy tried to chase her down, he fell 6 to 8 feet off a concrete retaining wall, causing "serious injury" to both of his legs.

The deputy was hospitalized and is recovering at home. Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested for DUI.

Deputies found methamphetamine in her car, officials said.

"This is the second serious injury to one of our Deputies our agency has been dealt in the last couple of weeks," said sheriff Mark Lamb in a statement. "We will continue to stand by and support our own through these hard times."

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







