Woman dies after being hit by truck in Laveen

article

A woman was struck and killed by a truck near 51st Avenue and Baseline on Saturday night, Phoenix police said.

A pickup truck was heading north down 51st Avenue at around 7 p.m. on April 16 when it reportedly hit a woman in her early 20s. Her name was not released.

The woman was crossing the street mid-block when the crash happened, and she later died at the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the collision, and police ruled out impairment as a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.





