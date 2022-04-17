Woman dies after being hit by truck in Laveen
article
LAVEEN, Ariz. - A woman was struck and killed by a truck near 51st Avenue and Baseline on Saturday night, Phoenix police said.
A pickup truck was heading north down 51st Avenue at around 7 p.m. on April 16 when it reportedly hit a woman in her early 20s. Her name was not released.
The woman was crossing the street mid-block when the crash happened, and she later died at the hospital.
No one else was hurt in the collision, and police ruled out impairment as a factor.
The crash is still under investigation.
More Arizona headlines
- North Phoenix crash leaves 3 injured on Easter
- Phoenix police officer bitten by Albertsons grocery store worker
- Man wanted for robbing Family Dollar at knifepoint in west Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement