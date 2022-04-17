Phoenix police officer bitten by Albertsons grocery store worker

A police officer is recovering after being bitten at an Albertsons grocery store in north Phoenix.

Police visited a location near 19th Avenue and Northern after an employee reportedly had an "emotional crisis" arguing with other workers.

Officials say the worker was taken into custody and bit an officer in the process. No further details were released about what led up to the bite.

The police officer had minor injuries, and the employee is being treated at a nearby hospital.

