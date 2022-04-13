Firefighters extinguish double house fire in north Phoenix, no injuries reported

Firefighters say no one was injured after a double house fire broke out on April 13 in north Phoenix.

Crews from the Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments responded to the fire near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

"At this point command immediately balanced the assignment to a 1st alarm," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said. "Multiple supply lines were secured, hose lines were extended and firefighters quickly cleared both houses of any potential occupants."

Two people will be displaced from one of the homes.

The second home was under renovation at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

