Woman dead, 4-year-old girl critically injured in Phoenix crash; suspect arrested

article

Police say a man has been arrested after causing a crash Tuesday night in Phoenix that left a woman dead and her 4-year-old daughter critically injured.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on April 12 near 32nd and Southern Avenues when 18-year-old Eulalio Juarez Rodriguez was driving a Chevrolet Camaro and crashed into a Hyundai.

"Detectives learned the operator of the Camaro, 18-year-old Eulalio Juarez Rodriguez, was estimated to have been traveling west on Southern at more than 115 miles per hour 2.5 seconds before the collision, and 88 mph a half of a second before the impact," Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement.

The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

The force of the crash caused the Hyundai to crash into a wooden power pole.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. She has not been identified. The woman's daughter was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of manslaughter.

Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app